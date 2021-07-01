JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JSR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:JSCPY remained flat at $$30.41 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03. JSR has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.55.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

