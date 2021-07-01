Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10. 142 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03.

Jumbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUMSY)

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.