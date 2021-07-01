JustBet (WINR) Trading 44.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $35,737.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JustBet has traded 44.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00139879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00171051 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,765.22 or 1.00103775 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002901 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

