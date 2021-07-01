Kava (KAVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00033590 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00237830 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00036252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011632 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

