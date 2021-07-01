Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

KWHIY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.45. 952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

