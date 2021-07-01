Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.37 ($40.44).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €34.16 ($40.19) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €35.33.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

