Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KROS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Keros Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.25.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $42.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,120 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,845. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

