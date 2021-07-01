KeyFi Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. KeyFi has a total market cap of $910,588.37 and $6,763.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00045852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00137908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00169179 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,354.53 or 1.00238639 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002929 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,034,293 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

