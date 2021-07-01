Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.91 Million

Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will report $218.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $221.12 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $219.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $913.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $907.33 million to $920.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.14 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $69.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.79. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

