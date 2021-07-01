Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. Kinder Morgan reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,420,000 after acquiring an additional 780,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after acquiring an additional 359,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.23 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

