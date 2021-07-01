Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on KGSPY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KGSPY stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $95.19. The stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.45. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $65.26 and a 1 year high of $102.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

