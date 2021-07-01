Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Down 64.4% in June

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KIGRY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kion Group stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.67. 3,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.41. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

