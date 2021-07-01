KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Shares Gap Down to $22.36

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.36, but opened at $21.80. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 245 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a current ratio of 420.22.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $19,900,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,553,000 after buying an additional 382,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 314,527 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 289,166 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 682.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 263,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

