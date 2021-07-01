Kleros Tops One Day Volume of $2.97 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. Kleros has a total market cap of $66.07 million and $2.97 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00400349 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

