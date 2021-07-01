KludeIn I Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:INKAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 6th

KludeIn I Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:INKAU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 6th. KludeIn I Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

INKAU opened at $10.09 on Thursday. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08.

Get KludeIn I Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INKAU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,975,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,762,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,250,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,218,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,111,000.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.