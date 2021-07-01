Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

KEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

KEP opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 9.0% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 135,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 249.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after buying an additional 939,997 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

