Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the May 31st total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KRKNF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. 52,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,318. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

