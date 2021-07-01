Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 153.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $28.49 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider David M. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,936 shares of company stock worth $3,410,228. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

