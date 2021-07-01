Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kubota is the world’s largest maker of small tractors and Japan’s 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment. The company is also Japan’s largest producer of ductile iron pipe (for water supply and sewer systems) and its maker of roofing materials. The Company makes engines, construction machinery, industrial castings and machinery, waste recycling plants, and prefab housing, and pumps. It has stakes in several US computer companies, including memory storage makers Maxoptix and Akashic Memories. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KUBTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kubota from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered Kubota from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kubota from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Kubota from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Nomura lowered Kubota from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.00.

KUBTY stock opened at $101.01 on Monday. Kubota has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

