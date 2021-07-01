Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 517,496 shares.The stock last traded at $52.60 and had previously closed at $48.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.70.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $637,981.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,305,639.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,823 shares of company stock worth $3,436,348. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,832,000 after purchasing an additional 650,037 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

