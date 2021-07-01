La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,657 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,621,000 after purchasing an additional 110,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 539.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 814,871 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,508,000 after acquiring an additional 460,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 157,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 507,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29,056 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LZB stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

