Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.68. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 155,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

