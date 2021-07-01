Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,343 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,715,000 after purchasing an additional 69,393 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $63.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,406. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.