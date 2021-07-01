Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 7,152 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.3% in the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 77,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,063,000 after acquiring an additional 56,453 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,016. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.80. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $272.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.94.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

