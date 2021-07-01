Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LGGNY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

LGGNY stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.79. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

