Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:LNZNF opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.89. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets botanic cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in sportswear, home textiles, and mattresses, as well as hygiene articles such as wet wipes and baby wipes; modal fibers; viscose fibers for use in clothing fabrics, wipes, tampons, and wound dressings; and filament yarns under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

