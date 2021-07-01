Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on the stock.
OTCMKTS:LNZNF opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.89. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $140.00.
About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
