Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Lethean has a market cap of $611,633.17 and $276.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lethean has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,241.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,190.70 or 0.06397797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.41 or 0.01490608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.45 or 0.00407242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00160951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.65 or 0.00615202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.71 or 0.00416771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00363557 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

