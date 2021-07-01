Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEVL. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of LEVL stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.30. 39,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $208.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 21.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

