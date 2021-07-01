LHT Price Reaches $0.0029 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LHT has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. LHT has a market cap of $147,102.82 and approximately $16.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006673 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000232 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

