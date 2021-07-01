Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $308.81

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $308.81 and last traded at $308.50, with a volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.39.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

