Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Up to $30.95

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.95, but opened at $32.56. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 30 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

