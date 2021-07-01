Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,286.00

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $14,286.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00045555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00139245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00168696 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,008.54 or 0.99197523 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lisk Machine Learning

