Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. CL King started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.94. 853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,152. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $162.01 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

