Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYV opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

