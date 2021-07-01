LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Cap Reaches $751,547.38

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $751,547.38 and $3,292.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00204009 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002006 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.93 or 0.00767624 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000067 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,575,375 coins and its circulating supply is 51,362,598 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

