Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 90 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $874.97 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $890.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $857.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

