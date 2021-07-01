Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $216.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.26. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $107.02 and a one year high of $230.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -125.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.15.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total value of $374,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,869.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,228,072. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

