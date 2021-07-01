Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,880 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,804 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $107.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

