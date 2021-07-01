Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $193,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,363,000 after buying an additional 236,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

