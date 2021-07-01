Logan Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $137,843,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PulteGroup by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 963,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in PulteGroup by 3,427.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 634,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

PHM stock opened at $54.57 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

