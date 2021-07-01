Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,065 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 37,112 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $225.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $228.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.50.

