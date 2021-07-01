Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $129.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang. Moreover, intense competitions from big and local players in the computer peripheral space are near-term headwinds.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $120.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.04. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $63.72 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Logitech International by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

