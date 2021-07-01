Loopring [NEO] Price Tops $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Gate.io, IDAX and Switcheo Network. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00045116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00137283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00168478 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,344.11 or 0.99767847 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

