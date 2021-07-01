Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

NYSE:LOW opened at $193.97 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.05 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

