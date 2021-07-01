LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PK stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.24. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.