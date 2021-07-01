LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 28.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AutoNation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AutoNation by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 63,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $9,780,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $13,874,624.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

NYSE AN opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.24. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

