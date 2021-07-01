LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $103,554,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,438,000 after acquiring an additional 567,789 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $60,781,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $713,012,000 after acquiring an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,214,000 after acquiring an additional 120,632 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $146.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.46. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $162.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

