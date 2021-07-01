LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,870 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.79. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $15.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.