LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 397 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 17,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $601,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 954,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

THG stock opened at $135.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.99. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

