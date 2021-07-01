LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $256.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $183.55 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.10.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

